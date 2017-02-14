Kasich: Teachers should job shadow with businesses to renew licenses

Teacher Brian Huhtala helps Yamaya Lee during band class at Chase Elementary School. (Photo: The Enquirer/Cara Owsley)

COLUMBUS - Teachers would have to complete "externships" – essentially, a high-level job shadow – with a local business to renew their licenses under a provision in Gov. John Kasich's budget proposal.

Kasich wants to involve businesses more in education, believing schools need their input to help turn out students who are prepared for 21st Century careers. Too often, he believes, students are missing opportunities to learn the ways core subjects can prepare them for careers that interest them. Too many students, he says, leave high school to pursue college degrees that cost a fortune and don't prepare them for realistic, good-paying jobs.

“Are our schools preparing our students in a real way?” he said at a recent event honoring innovative schools. “Never let the education get in the way of learning.”

The externship provision would require teachers to gain "on-site work experience" with a business or chamber of commerce before renewing their license, generally every five years. That experience would count toward continuing education required for license renewal. Local professional development committees would identify opportunities in the community that qualified for this kind of externship.

This year, Kasich's other ideas range from awarding high school credit for students' work experience to placing three businesspeople on each school board.

In theory, Kasich's ideas have a solid foundation, said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, a union representing 20,000 educators. She would rather see them enter state policy as recommendations or best practices, rather than requirements.

"Education policy over the past decade has been highly focused on college readiness and has overlooked the potential on career readiness," Cropper told The Enquirer. "We definitely need to take a deeper look on how to get students ready for (both) college and careers. The concept of certain teachers partnering with the business community has potential."

Still, she said, some regions of the state may lack enough opportunities for all teachers to spend time at a local business or chamber of commerce. And not all teachers will benefit equally from the work experience.

"We're suggesting a kindergarten teacher get an externship at a business," she explained. "Is an externship really going to add to the quality of what you're doing in the classroom?" In that case, it might be more helpful for the teacher to bring professionals into the classroom to explain their jobs to kindergartners, she said.

