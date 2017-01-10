Kent State lands a spot on list of fastest-growing schools on 'Sugar Baby' website

Kent State University. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

KENT - Kent State University has snagged a new spot on a ranking of national universities.

'SeekingArrangement.com,' which bills itself as "the world's largest dating website that facilitates mutually beneficial relationships otherwise known as 'arrangements,'" has the Golden Flashes coming in at number eight on a list looking at the amount of new users signing up with college-associated email addresses.

The site saw 124 new KSU signups in 2016, brining their total amount of students registered to 1,074, according to a release from the website.

The average 'Sugar Baby' receives a roughly $2,400 monthly allowance from their 'Sugar Daddies,' which the site said users can use to help go towards students' tuition or other expenses to alleviate loan debt.

Pennsylvania's Temple University took the list's top billing.

Roughly 300 new users from the school signed up last year, bringing its total to 1,068 users.

The website said more than 1.2 million students registered last year, an 11 percent increase from 2015.