Kent State University offers support for DACA students

In the wake of President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy this week, one northeast Ohio college is pledging to still support students who have been helped by the program.

In a written statement, Kent State University President Beverly Warren, Ph.D., Ed,D., said she and university officials "will do everything we can to support the DACA students who call our campuses home," and also joined other state college presidents in asking for "a bipartisan, legislative, permanent solution to this immigration issue" that would allow the students to continue their studies in the United States.

"These DACA students have grown up in our communities, embrace American values and strive to become contributing members of our society," Dr. Warren wrote. "Our communities benefit greatly from their creativity, hard work and diverse perspectives. Creating a path for them to stay here legally is the wise and humane thing to do."

DACA, enacted via execute order by President Barack Obama in 2012, allowed illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to stay in the country until further notice. The program allowed many to seek a college education and apply for work permits.

The Trump administration announced the end of DACA on Tuesday, but did delay the action for six months to allow Congress time to think of a legislative solution. Several Republicans have criticized DACA in the past, claiming the order was an abuse of executive power.

Roughly 800,000 people have been aided by DACA across the country. It is unknown how many of them are students at Kent State.

