LIVE | Senate debate on Betsy DeVos nomination

USA TODAY , WKYC 8:15 AM. EST February 07, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate is expected vote this week on Betsy DeVos for secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Early Friday, the Senate voted 52-48 to invoke cloture, limiting debate on her nomination to 30 hours.

At least two Republican senators have said they will not vote for the controversial nominee.

