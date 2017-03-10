Lorain elementary teacher on leave for allegedly punching kindergartner

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

LORAIN, OHIO - A Stevan Dohanos Elementary School teacher has been placed on leave amid allegations she punched a kindergarten student Thursday.

According to a police report, the 6-year-old student claimed the teacher punched him in the stomach outside of a downstairs bathroom. The student described the assault as an "uppercut" motion with a closed fist.

The boy's mother was called to the school to pick him up. When she arrived, he started to cry. When asked why the teacher punched him, the boy said, "Because I didn't eat and because I didn't do my math work."

Police examined the boy's abdomen and observed a dark mark near the lower portion of his right rib cage. The police report says it was unknown if the dark mark was a result of bruising.

The teacher denies assaulting the student and told police the boy has behavioral issues, which resulted in her allowing him to leave last for the day as a disciplinary action.

According to The Chronicle-Telegram, the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The school says it will review video surveillance footage.

