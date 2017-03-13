WKYC
Mandel Jewish Community Center bomb threat deemed non-credible

WKYC 12:06 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

BEACHWOOD - The Mandel Jewish Community Center, along with several other centers across the country, received an emailed bomb threat Saturday afternoon.

The center immediately instituted its emergency protocols and, with the help of its security team and law enforcement, searched the building.

The center determined it was a non-credible threat and decided not to evacuate the building. 

"We condemn these cowardly and despicable acts," the center said in a statement urging national law enforcement and public officials to make it their top priority to find the perpetrators.  

Earlier this week, the center said it increased its security and its operations continue as usual.

