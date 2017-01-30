Mentor schools try first cyber snow day

MENTOR, OHIO - It was a cyber snow day for Mentor School District.



Because technology makes it possible, Mentor School District is required its teachers to give students online lessons Monday Students stayed home due to the snowfall, but the education continued.

And, because the roads improved throughout the day, the district required its non-teaching staff to attend some professional development opportunities for several hours.

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe, WKYC)

Learn more about cyber snow days on Channel 3 news tonight at 6 p.m.

(© 2017 WKYC)