Miami sees spike in alcohol-related hospitalizations

MIAMI - Between Thursday and Sunday, the Oxford Fire Department made 21 alcohol-related runs in the area of Miami University. The Miami University Police Department reported seven hospitalizations on Thursday and Friday alone.

The university’s fraternities and sororities had a self-imposed a moratorium on alcohol-related events during the recruitment process for new pledges, or "rush" as it’s commonly called.

That moratorium was lifted Thursday as rush ended.

This spike also comes two weeks after Crawford told school faculty that the death of 18-year-old Erica Buschick in January was likely tied to alcohol.

Buschick was found dead in Morris Hall, a residence hall on campus, Friday, Jan. 20.

The reports of medical calls and hospitalizations prompted the university administration to called an emergency meeting at President Gregory Crawford’s home near campus with fraternity and sorority leaders.

University spokeswoman Claire Wagner said the incident last week upset many of the leaders of sororities and fraternities, and they came to the administration first to ask for help.

Jayne Brownell, vice president for student affairs, said there were no problems during this recruitment period because of the proactive measures taken by the Greek organization. She said sororities banned events where their organization mixed with fraternities due to the increased drinking and related problems witnessed at mixed events in the past. Other organizations imposed curfews.

Last year, a spike in alcohol-related incidents occurred during the bid process for Greek organizations, Brownell said.

She said the meeting at President Crawford’s house last about two hours and was attended by 40 to 50 students.

“We were incredibly disappointed that we were in this position to have this conversation again when they had been so proactive and as a university we had taken so many steps in the last couple of years to educate students about alcohol,” Brownell said. “At the same time, we thanked them and were incredible grateful that they called for help when help was needed.”

