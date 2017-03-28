Navient seeks to dismiss student loan case, says consumer watchdog overreached

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The nation’s largest servicer of student loans has asked a court to dismiss a federal regulator’s charges that the company systematically failed and misled thousands of borrowers about payment information.

In a March 24 dismissal motion, Navient argued that the lawsuit filed against the firm by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau improperly "invents new rules from whole cloth and claims that Navient failed to comply with them in the past."

The CFPB declined to comment Tuesday.

The regulator's lawsuit accuses Navient of throwing up frustrating financial hurdles for thousands of student loan borrowers by providing incorrect payment information, processing payments incorrectly and failing to properly address borrower complaints.

The CFPB action also alleges a Navient subsidiary improperly steered borrowers struggling with long-term financial problems into postponing their loan repayments through forbearance, an option in which loan interest continues piling up. Those borrowers instead should have been considered for income-based repayment plans that avoid added costs, the CFPB alleged.

Navient services student loans for more than 12 million borrowers, including more than 6 million accounts as part of a contract with the U.S. Department of Education. Providing payment information and managing collections, the company services more than $300 billion in federal and private student loans in all.

Maintaining its denial of the charges, Navient's dismissal motion argued the CFPB lawsuit is based on vague and undefined requirements beyond the existing laws and regulations that apply to student loans. The lawsuit does not allege that Navient violated laws or regulations overseen by the Department of Education under the federal Higher Education Act, the company said.

"This case is an attempt by one federal agency to imposed penalties and fines on a single company acting pursuant to regulations promulgated by, and under contract as the agent of, another federal agency," Navient argued. The company argued the lawsuit should be dismissed on three legal grounds:

The CFPB failed to establish regulations defining what constitutes unfair, deceptive or abusive practices for companies that service student loans.

The federal regulator's operating structure was declared unconstitutional by a federal appeals court last year, a decision that means CFPB Director Richard Cordray lacked authority to file the case. The court is scheduled to reconsider its constitutional ruling later this year.

Nine of the 11 counts in the CFPB action fail to comply with federal regulations or pose other legal problems.

