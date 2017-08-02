Ohio AG Mike DeWine awards $2.7M for drug prevention in schools

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has awarded $2.7 million in grants to law enforcement agencies for drug use prevention education in schools.

The funds will be used by 130 Ohio police and sheriff's departments to establish or maintain drug use prevention education programs for the 2017-18 school year.

Cleveland Police will receive $48,431 of the grant money for its substance abuse prevention program. The Summit County Sheriff's Office will receive $77,324, the third-highest amount among recipients in the state. Click here to view the full list of recipients.

According to a news release, prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse education will be required as part of the programs.

