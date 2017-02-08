Ohio bill could push start of school year to after Labor Day

COLUMBUS -- Summer break could get a bit longer for your kids if a new Ohio law is passed.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill to start the school year after Labor Day.

Sen. Gayle Manning, according to WBNS-TV, is making the push after parents expressed concern -- especially in schools without air conditioning.

“The temperature in August can be in the middle of the 90s,” Manning told WBNS.

Currently, most students throughout Ohio head back to classes by the end of August. This bill would push the start of school back to the first week in September.

If passed, it would impact the 2018-2019 school year.

Late last month, the Elyria school district announced its plans to start next year’s classes after Labor Day.

