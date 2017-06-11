Ohio board to consider online charter school's $60M dispute

(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, 2012 AFP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's school board is set to consider whether one of the nation's largest online charter schools should pay back $60 million in disputed state funding.



The Ohio Department of Education says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, should repay funding for enrollment that can't be justified due to lack of documentation.



ECOT contends that its original legal agreement with the state allowed a different way of logging student attendance and learning, and that the agreement still applies for the school of some 15,000 students.



A hearing officer recommended the repayment. The State Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept, reject or modify that recommendation.



ECOT sought to block the collection, but an appeals court denied that request.

