Ohio's Wright State University gets its 1st female president

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Wright State University in southwest Ohio has announced the first female president in its history.



University trustees have selected Cheryl Schrader to be the school's seventh president, starting in July. She has served as chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology since 2012. She was previously an associate vice president for strategic research initiatives at Boise State University.



She said Monday she believes Wright State is "poised to move to the next level."



She will succeed President David Hopkins, who announced plans last year to step down at the school of nearly 18,000 students. Wright State is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an independent institution.



Schrader received her bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University and her master's and doctorate in electrical engineering at Notre Dame.

