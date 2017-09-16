Our Lady of the Lake recognized as Ohio Lottery's 'School of the Year'

(Photo: Kierra Cotton, WKYC)

It was certainly a fun Friday afternoon in Euclid, as the Ohio Lottery recognized Our Lady of the Lake School as its Partners in Education 2016-17 School of the Year.

The school held a special pep rally Friday afternoon in its gymnasium, with Cash Explosion's David McCreary and Dan Swartout (along with mascots from local sports teams) there to entertain more than 300 students. The school also received a School of the Year trophy, a $500 gift card to Staples, and merchandise from the lottery.

Our Lady of the Lake, a Catholic K-8 school, was selected in a random drawing of all schools participating in the Partners in Education program, which promotes academic achievements across the state. Specifically, second-grader Alaya McMillian was selected as an Academic All-Star after she organized a toy drive to raise donations for a local homeless shelter.

(Photo: Kierra Cotton, WKYC)

