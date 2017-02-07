Parent petitions to resurrect holiday parties at Mentor schools

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

MENTOR - A Mentor School District parent has created a petition to bring holiday parties back to the district's schools.

According to a Change.org petition created by Christina Weintraub, the petition needs 500 signatures and will be delivered to "Mentor School Parents."

"I believe the rules for Holiday parties have gotten way out of hand," Weintraub wrote in the petition description. "I understand that some children have allergies but not all children do!"

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had 402 supporters. Some left notes on the petition site to express their support.

The district's party guidelines stress the importance of safety and activity over food.

View the district's entire set of party guidelines here.

