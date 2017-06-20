Cleveland State President Ronald Berkman announces retirement in 2018

Cleveland State President Ronald M. Berkman (Photo: Cleveland State University)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland State University President Ronald Berkman has announced plans to retire from the university starting next year.

According to the university, Berkman, 70, will retire in June 2018. The school made the announcement Tuesday.

Berkman has served as the school's sixth president since 2009.

“It’s been one of the great honors of my career to lead CSU during an amazing period of progress,” Berkman said in a news release. “Thanks to the faculty, staff, trustees and donors, and to the Cleveland community that has embraced us, we’ve brought ‘engaged learning’ to life. In so many ways, CSU is a different university than it was in 2009.”

According to a news release, Berkman will take a one-year sabbatical before returning to the school to teach.

The university says the search for its next president will begin in July. The school's board of trustees will form a search committee.

The school credits Berkman for its increased graduation rate (60 percent increase), increased enrollment and $500 million campus transformation.

