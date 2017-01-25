Report: Navient hit with proposed consumer-filed class action

(Photo: zimmytws)

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a lawsuit against Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicer earlier this week.

Now Navient has been hit with a proposed consumer-filed class action, according to classaction.org.

The class action alleges that Navient intentionally "...put up roadblocks to prevent student loan borrowers from repaying their loans."

According to classaction.org, defendants Navient Corporation and Navient Solutions, Inc. "...allegedly misapplied student loan payments so they could collect the maximum possible amount of accrued interest—i.e. the “main source of revenue” for student loan servicers, the suit says—on each loan serviced."

