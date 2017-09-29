Report: Ohio, Kentucky among least educated states in the country

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

For many, getting a bachelor's degree is seen as a priority for career advancement.

In fact, just this year, the University of Cincinnati saw record enrollment and The Ohio State University welcomed its "brightest" class in school history.

And, despite another so-so showing, the state's annual report card shows high school graduation rates are up statewide, which could play a role in the influx of college-bound students.

But when it comes down to it, only 27.5 percent of Ohio adults hold a bachelor's degree, according to a 24/7 Wall Street ranking of the most and least educated states.

With its poor showing, which falls well below the national average of 31.3 percent, the Buckeye State is lumped in with the least educated states, sitting at No. 37 of 50.

"The typical high school graduate in Ohio earns only about $30,000 a year," the report read. "Meanwhile, the median income among college graduates in the state is over $50,000 a year."

And while a degree is supposed to increase the chances of getting a job, Ohio's unemployment rate ticked up last year to 4.7 percent, the 20th highest in the country.

But despite its showing, Ohio ranked highest in the Tristate. Faring worse was Indiana (No. 42) and Kentucky, which ranked in the bottom five states at No. 46.

"In Kentucky, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate of 23.4 percent is nearly the lowest in the nation," the report reads. "Partially, as a result, a relatively large share of state residents are poor."

The least educated state on the list is West Virginia, where roughly 1 in 5 adults hold bachelor's degrees. Massachusetts is the most educated state, with 40 percent of the adult population holding a four-year degree.

