Say something: Barberton teens learn about recognizing warning signs of violence

"Say something.”

That’s the message coming out of Barberton High School today as the school hosted a pair of presentations from the program “Sandy Hook Promise,” founded and led by several family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The presentation was scheduled in advance of “Say Something” week, which begins on Oct. 16.

Marty Eberhart, school resource officer and public information officer with the Barberton Police Department, stressed the importance of the event citing several cases where students have spoken out about potential threats in high school.

Eberhart said the program has helped students recognize warning signs and tell a trusted adult about the threat or a safety issue.

On Tuesday night, the high school was placed on lockdown during an active shooter search on Barber Road that led to the arrest of one man who suffered a gunshot wound following gunfire between police and the suspect.

Wrestling and cheerleading practice was held at the high school at the time, but students were escorted out safely by police.

