Missing student sparks closure of Shelby school district

(Photo: Shelby Police Department)

SHELBY, Ohio -- A Shelby High School student who attends the Pioneer and Career Technology Center has been missing for 24 hours and may have a firearm.

Shelby City Schools and Pioneer -- both in Richland County -- are closed Monday as a precautionary measure. There is no known threat, according to a post on the Shelby Police Department's Facebook page.

A firearm was missing from the student's home.

"We are getting media inquiries about a social media post indicating that someone heard 'on the scanner' that our missing juvenile is in the possession of four weapons and drained his bank account," the police chief posted on Facebook. "That may have been the initial information, but was quickly determined to be false and updated shortly after he went missing. Please avoid sharing or responding to these types of posts."

Samuel Baker is the missing student. He was last known to be driving a 2000 Silver Dodge Stratus with the license plate GWB6329. He is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 159 pounds. Baker has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 419-347-2242.

The Shelby Police Department posted Samuel's picture on their Facebook page.

