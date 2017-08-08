Solon City Schools ranked best in America

Two Solon schools closed. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

If you want your child to attend good schools, look no further than Solon, Ohio.

The city's school district was named the best in the United States by Niche, a website that helps students and parents find which schools are right for them.

Niche ranks schools across the country using both public data (such as test scores and salaries) and survey responses. 50 percent of each ranking is based on a school district's academic standing, while another 35 percent is based on teachers, culture and diversity, and student and parent survey reviews. Safety, resources, and activities are also taken into account.

Niche gave Solon City Schools an A+ grade in 11 out of 12 categories, including academics, teachers, college prep, and even sports. The only category that did not get an A+ grade (diversity) still had a solid A-.

In addition to Solon, three other Northeast Ohio districts made Niche's national top 100: Beachwood (#12), Orange (#39), and Hudson (#69). Warrensville Heights had the lowest rated schools in the area, with an overall grade of C-.

