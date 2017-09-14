Solon, Rocky River schools top state in performance scores

Two Solon schools closed. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Solon and Rocky River schools finished at the top of the state's performance scores.

Solon's 92.5 mark topped all Ohio schools. Rocky River came in second with a 91.2 score. Each district earned an "A" for the performance index.

Only six "A" grades were earned this year for performance index marks statewide.

The data were released Thursday bt the Ohio Department of Education.

Beachwood, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Bay, Avon, Revere. Avon Lake, Hudson and Aurora schools all finished among the top 25 schools in the state. Each district scored a "B" for the performance index.

Only eight districts in Ohio scored an "F" and four are located in Cuyahoga County. Maple Heights, Cleveland, Warrensville Heights and East Cleveland schools scored failing marks in performance indexes.

Trotwood-Madison City schools in Montgomery County had the lowest mark in Ohio at 45.9, according to state data.

