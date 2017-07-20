WKYC
Texas school district approves paddling as punishment

Steven Cavazos, KIII , KHOU 10:27 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

THREE RIVERS, Texas -- A board of trustees for Three Rivers Independent School District in South Texas approved a new disciplinary method Tuesday that would permit paddling.

The policy would allow for a campus behavior coordinator or principal to deliver the punishment upon a parent approving the new method. 

Students will receive one paddling for minor incidents like not following classroom rules. Three Rivers ISD along with 26 other independent school districts in Region 2 permit corporal punishment.

The district did have a policy in place that prevented corporal punishment in schools prior to the motion being passed. The new policy is expected to begin at the start of the school year. 

