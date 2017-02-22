The impact of student loan debt

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Photo: Thinkstock, zimmytws)

NORTHEAST OHIO - Heather Tribout didn’t see it coming. She doesn’t see it ending, either.

Her burden is daunting: more than $100,000 in student loan debt. At age 31, she’ll keep making monthly loan payments approaching $900 for years.

“I’m kind of realizing, this is going to be a lifelong struggle,” the Ohio State grad said. “I am going to be paying eight different private banks almost a mortgage payment every month to pay off my student loan debt."

WHO HOLDS DEBT?

Two out of three Ohio college graduates leave school with debt. On average, roughly $30,000 per student. Some students have far less, others are deep into six figures.

Recent studies suggest about 6 percent of debtors are over 60 years old. Default rates are holding steady at about 11 percent for public university students. The figure mushrooms to 16 percent for students attending for-profit colleges.

The burden has altered Tribout’s future. While she works in the medical field, she is delaying marriage and other life choices. She has regrets about taking on the debt for college.

“If I knew what the future was going to look like, no, I would not,” she said. “But at the time, I had no idea what i was doing. If someone could have sat down and kind of explained, these are your options, and if you chose this path this is where you’re going to be in 10 years, I definitely wouldn’t have done it.”

THERE IS HELP

Nationwide, the student loan debt load has surpassed $1.3 trillion.

To many, it’s a critical personal finance issue. To others, it’s a simmering national crisis.

“I would say desperation is probably…No. 1,” said Julie Szeltner of College Now. “I don’t know how some people are able to sleep or function knowing that’s hanging over their heads.”

College Now is a free group that counsels and assists students and parents before, during and after the college years. One College Now client has accumulated more than $450,000 of debt while obtaining a medical degree.

The cost of college has soared, federal aid and lessened and household income has remained stagnate. The average annual increase in college tuition from 1980-2014 grew by nearly 260 percent, more than double the cost of other goods and services, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Now, more than ever, experts say planning for college is imperative. Szeltner said parents and students should be realistic about college and apply to a variety of schools.

“The solution is education up front in making an educated choice of where to go,” she said.

CHANGES NEEDED

Aaron Calafato-Collier is a community activist from the Cleveland area and a former recruiter for a for-profit college. He has been outspoken about the crisis and wrote a one-man theatrical play about the issue.

Government action is warranted, he said, before the crisis creates a second Great Recession.

“Just like the mortgage crisis happened, there is a bubble for student loan debt, and we will have a bubble and we will have a crash at some point,” he said.

“So that’s going to affect people more than it is even affecting now. And it’s not just affecting people, it’s going to affect the economy, it’s going to affect small businesses, it’s going to affect thriving cities like Cleveland, and we have to be aware of that."

