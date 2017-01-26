Two Beaumont High School girls are going to prestigious robotic conference in Los Angeles

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - Two Beaumont High School girls are taking a robot they built to a prestigious competition in Los Angeles on February 5th through the 8th.

Senior Margaret Schiffer and sophomore Rose Sirk are members of Beaumont's Robotics team and built Stobor.

The name is Robots spelled backward.

They are taking Stobor to the Solidworks World Conference in Los Angeles and are the only Cleveland area students picked for this honor.

The teens have been working all year on this project, even spending Saturday mornings working with engineers at Christopher Tool and Manufacturing in Solon.

The students and teacher Gretchen Santo talked to our Jim Donovan about building the robot and the competitions they won in order to get invited to the competition in Los Angeles.

