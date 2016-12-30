University of Cincinnati investigated for 'sexually hostile environment'

Students fill Main Street between classes at the University of Cincinnati main campus in the University Heights neighborhood of Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (Photo: The Enquirer/Sam Greene)

Allegations of a “sexually hostile environment” on campus spurred a federal investigation of the University of Cincinnati, recently discovered federal documents state.

The Enquirer reported in August that UC was under investigation by the federal Department of Education for possibly mishandling Title IX complaints, but no other details were available. The investigation was spurred by a complaint in November 2015 that states the university discriminated against students by “failing to properly and equitably respond” to incidents of sexual violence it knew about. The complaint alleges UC’s actions, or lack thereof, made the campus a “sexually hostile environment” for students.

There were nearly 100 reports of sexual assault and harassment on and around UC's campus in 2015, according to university crime statistics. Those crimes include forcible sex offenses, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. More than 70 of them occurred on campus and in residence halls.

The status of the investigation is unclear because it is being handled internally by the Education Department, not through the federal court system.

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, which enforces the Title IX law, opened its investigation on Feb. 9, 2016. Title IX is a federal law passed in 1972 to protect people from discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities. All universities must follow Title IX requirements for in order to receive federal financial assistance.

In a seven-page letter to former UC President Santa Ono, the Office for Civil Rights outlined three major legal issues that it was looking into. The issues were:

UC’s responses to sexual violence complaints and reports it knew about or should have known about

Whether UC exposed students to a “sexually hostile environment” that kept them from classes or activities on campus by failing to properly respond to those reports

Whether UC intimidated or threatened an individual to purposely interfere with his or her Title IX rights; or discriminated against that person because he or she made a Title IX complaint, participated in an investigation or testified in a Title IX hearing

The details of the incidents and university actions to which the complaint refer to are unclear. The document, published in a Chronicle of Higher Education database, showed redacted information about the complainant and the details of the incident, including when it occurred.

Phone calls to UC’s office of general counsel and Title IX office were not returned as of Thursday afternoon. The Enquirer also reached out to Allison Beach, the Office for Civil Rights’ lawyer who is handling the investigation.

The Office of Civil Rights made clear in the letter that the opening of the investigation does not mean that the office has determined the allegations are true. The letter also stated the office intended to conduct a “prompt” investigation.

The office requested documentation of UC’s Title IX and criminal process related to sexual assaults. The documents included reports and complaints of sexual assaults, steps of the university’s investigation for each report, files from hearings, disciplinary records and a description the campus climate regarding sexual harassment. UC was asked to provide the information within 15 days of the request.

The Enquirer has requested similar documents, including the number of Title IX complaints and the associated investigative files from 2010-2016. The request, originally made in May, was partially filled but missing many crucial details as of November.

University records reveal more than 400 Title IX complaints were filed in 2015. Only four individuals were found responsible and disciplined for committing "physical abuse or harm," which is the charge that sexual assault would fall under. The Title IX complaints include incidents that are "sexual in nature and non-sexual," according to university officials.

According to the documents, there were more than 260 of those cases in 2016 up to Sept. 20 and none of the accused were found responsible.

A UC graduate student, found guilty of sexual assault by UC, filed a federal lawsuit against the university in October 2016. The male graduate student charged the university violated due process and Title IX in how it handled the investigation and ruling of the case against him. A federal judge ruled in his favor in November, which rescinded a one-year suspension imposed by UC.

UC also recently settled a Title IX lawsuit in federal court where a student accused it of gender discrimination. UC clarified its policy regarding the separation of men and women for group work in classrooms.