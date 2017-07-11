Where Ohio colleges stack up in Money's Best Colleges ranking

(Photo: The Enquirer)

Quite a few Ohio colleges and universities made Money magazine’s Best Colleges list –Ohio State University was declared the best college in the state.

The colleges were ranked based on education quality, affordability and how students did post-graduation. Ohio State just missed the top 100 cutoff at No. 102 nationally, but it took the top spot in Ohio for its relatively high graduation rate (84 percent) and because its alumni are “fiercely supportive of the Buckeyes,” the report said.

Locally, John Carroll University was ranked No. 2 in Ohio and No. 164 in the nation. Case Western Reserve University came in at No. 3 in Ohio and No. 174 nationally.

Other state rankings of local note: Oberlin College was No. 14, The Cleveland Institute of Art came in at No. 18, Baldwin Wallace University was No. 19, and Kent State University was 29th.

The Cincinnati Enquirer