Willoughby-Eastlake School District to name new South High mascot

WILLOUGHBY - The Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools District announced plans to change the South High School mascot amid perceptions of the Civil War Rebel icon.
The district made the announcement in a news release issued Thursday.
A news conference to further discuss the matter has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.
The decision to change the mascot stems from recent racial tensions within the country and nationwide efforts to remove Confederate statues and icons.
