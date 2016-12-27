Elyria Fire Department (Photo: WKYC)

The Elyria Police Department is investigating an acid attack at the Colonial Oaks Trailer Park in Elyria.

The Elyria Fire Department responded to a call of an acid attack, Tuesday, around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, they treated the victim and transported him to the hospital.

According to officials, the victim's injuries are described as "pretty serious."

It is reported that the suspect remains in his trailer, and the police department is still on the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.