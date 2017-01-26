MISSING | Police search for 14-year-old Cleveland girl

(Photo: Instagram.com)

The Cleveland Police Department is searching for an endangered missing 14-year-old girl.

Alianna Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning near the 3400 block of East 149th Street.

Alianna was boarding a bus for school, but never arrived.

She is described as a 5'2'', African American girl , weighing around 120 lbs.

Alianna also suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234, or call 9-1-1.

