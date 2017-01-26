MISSING | Police search for 14-year-old Cleveland girl

The Cleveland Police Department is searching for an endangered missing 14-year-old girl.
Alianna Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning near the 3400 block of East 149th Street.
Alianna was boarding a bus for school, but never arrived.
She is described as a 5'2'', African American girl , weighing around 120 lbs.
Alianna also suffers from mental health issues.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234, or call 9-1-1.
