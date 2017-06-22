Ron Howard to take over as director on Han Solo film

Director Ron Howard attends the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 at 3LABS on May 6, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Photo: Paul Archuleta, 2017 Paul Archuleta)

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard has been named director on the untitled Star Wars anthology film following Han Solo, days after it was announced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were leaving the project.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a statement. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.” Kennedy previously said the departures of Lord and Miller was due to “different creative visions.”

Lord and Miller said in a June 20 statement, “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

Filming began in February on the film. Aiden Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character in the franchise. Donald Glover will take on the role of Lando Calrissian, previously played by Billy Dee Williams. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton will also appear in the film.

The film is scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release.

