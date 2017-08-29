Euclid Police officer cleared in the fatal shooting of Luke Stewart

Euclid Police (Photo: WKYC)

A Euclid officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of Luke Stewart.

On Tuesday, a Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment against officer, Matthew Rhodes.

Rhodes was accused of wrongfully killing 23-year-old Luke Stewart back in March.

Following the verdict the Euclid Police Department issued the following statement:

