Euclid Police officer cleared in the fatal shooting of Luke Stewart

WKYC 2:35 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

A Euclid officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of Luke Stewart.

On Tuesday, a Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment against officer, Matthew Rhodes.

Rhodes was accused of wrongfully killing 23-year-old Luke Stewart back in March. 

Following the verdict the Euclid Police Department issued the following statement: 

Euclid Police Statement by WKYC.com on Scribd

 

