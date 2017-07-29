Family of Sheila Marie Evans holds balloon launch memorial

The family of Sheila Marie Evans is holding a balloon launch to celebrate her life days after her killer was executed.

Ronald Phillips died by lethal injection Wednesday at the Lucasville state prison for the 1993 rape and murder of Evans, his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

The celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday took place in Milton Township, where Sheila Marie is buried beneath a pink gravestone cut in the shape of a teddy bear. The back of the stone carries a Bible verse that begins: "Suffer little children to come unto me."

Those who could not attend released balloons wherever they were.

