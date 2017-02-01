At the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday, more than two dozen ministers called out the community and said “Cleveland cannot become the next Chicago” when it comes to murder rates.

Ariel Bell, the aunt of 14-year old Alianna Defreeze, stood front and center.

“We’re going to work day and night, every day, it will be my life’s mission to find this killer,” she said.

Last Thursday Defreeze was supposed to catch the second of two RTA busses she took to school, but for some reason, never made it.

Investigators say video from the first bus shows her getting off at 6:52 AM, then walking in the direction of a McDonald’s at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

Bell believes someone saw something.

“The smallest minute detail can bring this person to justice,” she said. “It’s not just our children that are in jeopardy, all of our children are in jeopardy until we can bring this monster to justice.”

On Sunday police discovered Defreeze’s body inside an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

Today the windows were boarded up. Bears and balloons were left on the porch.

At Defreeze’s school, some parents criticized a lack of bussing options which forces young kids to rely on public transportation.

“No one is looking out for situations like that,” said parent Alisha Bonner. “Also, the RTA can’t control what happens off that bus.”

According to the RTA there is no minimum age to ride alone. Some parents tell Channel 3 News they have seen unaccompanied children as young as six.

The ministers said Wednesday they will consider offering their churches as “sanctuaries” for young people after school.

Ariel Bell said she would also like to see abandoned buildings torn down to limit the places where crimes can occur.

(© 2017 WKYC)