An eventful night in Cleveland was capped off by a pair of overnight stabbings - one fatal - and teen shootings, per the Cleveland Police Department.

At 10pm, a 27 year-old male was transported to University Hospitals after being stabbed in the leg on E. 130 Street.

An hour later, a female was shot in the leg on W. 117 Street & Triskett Avenue.

Early Sunday morning, at 1:30am, a 17 year-old male was transported to Metro Hospitals after suffering a gun shot wound to the leg on W. 140 Street and Triskett Avenue.

At 4am, a 15 year-old male was shot in the leg on E. 93 Street and Union.

At 4:30am, at the Rally's on Kinsman, a 45 year-old male was robbed and stabbed in the face and chest. The stab wounds were fatal. No further information is available.

