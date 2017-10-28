An eventful night in Cleveland was capped off by a pair of overnight stabbings - one fatal - and teen shootings, per the Cleveland Police Department.
At 10pm, a 27 year-old male was transported to University Hospitals after being stabbed in the leg on E. 130 Street.
An hour later, a female was shot in the leg on W. 117 Street & Triskett Avenue.
Early Sunday morning, at 1:30am, a 17 year-old male was transported to Metro Hospitals after suffering a gun shot wound to the leg on W. 140 Street and Triskett Avenue.
At 4am, a 15 year-old male was shot in the leg on E. 93 Street and Union.
At 4:30am, at the Rally's on Kinsman, a 45 year-old male was robbed and stabbed in the face and chest. The stab wounds were fatal. No further information is available.
