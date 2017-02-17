Father of Alianna DeFreeze wants Q money for neighborhoods

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Berea parents indicted after child overdoses on heroin
-
Ways To Save For Friday Feb 17, 2017
-
International Adoption Agency raided in Strongsville
-
Cleveland Clinic opens new cancer center
-
Khloe in Cleveland: What do you think?
-
Former Uni. of Phoenix recruiter blows whistle
-
New apps can prevent robocalls to your cell phone
-
Ways To Save For Thursday Feb 16, 2017
-
Air Ambulance prices sky high
-
Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week underway
More Stories
-
Alianna DeFreeze's father wants money from Q to…Feb 17, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Breaking Barriers: Bringing real solutions to the…Feb 17, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Kyrie Irving Says: 'The Earth is flat' and no LBJ on…Feb 17, 2017, 9:22 p.m.