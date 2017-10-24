Father speaks 25 years after murders of his wife and daughter

The horror unfolded in the headlines 25 years ago this month. Julie Hage, a 25-year-old nurse, had picked up her children at daycare after work and walked in on an intruder who had broken into the family's Brooklyn Park home. http://kare11.tv/2h2D4zD

KARE 8:13 AM. EDT October 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories