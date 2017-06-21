FBI searches for Tierra Bryant's remains in Elyria

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Aldi Coupon
-
Local musician debuted on America's Got Talent
-
Nurse saves baby at scene of deadly Parma crash
-
Arrest made in California in Tierra Bryant case
-
Lorain councilman seeing increase in ICE and border patrol agents
-
FBI to examine computer of former Lafayette Township trustee
-
VERIFY: Should you dial 112 when pulled over by unmarked police car?
-
Protect your phone at the pool this summer!
-
Nurse hailed as hero after helping baby involved in accident
-
Ceremonial Spirit Casket - Tiffany Tarpley
More Stories
-
FBI searching for remains of Tierra Bryant in Elyria: videoJun 21, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Nice Night! Rain Chances Tomorrow.Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
You make the call! What would you do if you were…Jun 21, 2017, 12:37 p.m.