Female body discovered on Cleveland's Eastside inside abandoned home

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say they discovered the body of a female inside an abandoned house at 9412 Fuller Avenue, Sunday evening.



Investigators had been searching in that area in connection with the case of missing 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.



Police say the identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.



Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning near the 3400 block of East 149th Street.



The teen's family says her mental capacity may be closer to that of an 8 or 9-year-old. She's been described as outgoing, friendly and very impressionable, making family members very concerned for her well-being.



Check back with us for updates as police work to make an identification.

(© 2017 WKYC)