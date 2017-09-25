Few survive horrific side underride crashes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
This is what a Black Friday deal looks like - The Deal Guy
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
LeBron James says he still intends to finish career in Cleveland
-
Roger Waters calls out WKYC after Dance Academy pulls out of concert
-
Morning weather forecast for September 25, 2017
-
Afternoon weather forecast for September 25, 2017
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
University Hospitals celebrates medical milestone with patients
More Stories
-
FORECAST | From record highs to a fall-like chill this weekFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Local Tuskegee Airmen on equality and the flagSep 25, 2017, 11:16 p.m.
-
Schools close doors due to high temperatures, danger…Sep 25, 2017, 8:20 p.m.