Flash Mob Leads to Fights at IX Center

CLEVELAND - The IX Center was forced to close early on its second day of the 2017 season after chaos broke out late Saturday night.

Cleveland Police tell WKYC that a flash mob was scheduled, but ended in fights and 5 arrests.

3 adults were arrested for weapons violations, and 2 juveniles were taken into custody for rioting.

The IX Center closed at 9 p.m., one hour earlier than planned.

The center has released this statement on the incident:

No weapons were used during the fights or found inside the park. All threats and issues like tonight are taken seriously. Our team is currently addressing this situation and taking the necessary steps to provide a safe and fun environment for families and children attending our show.

