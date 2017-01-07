Flyers from Ft. Lauderdale experience extreme delays after attack

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

Touching down in Cleveland was a great relief for passengers on Spirit Airlines Flight 440. It took off from Fort Lauderdale and landed at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The trip was no longer just about making it home. These travelers were forced to reflect on a tragic crime.

A gunman opened fire on passengers in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport Friday, killing five people and injuring nine.

“It was very surreal being in the same airport where such a tragic event happened,” said Abby Flowers of Beachwood.

“We just couldn’t believe that it was Fort Lauderdale and this was going to be the airport that we were going to be flying out of,” Jackie Dillard from Akron told us.

We talked with flyers as they gathered their things at the baggage claim. Most of the group was scheduled to be on Flight 440 on Saturday, but several were supposed to depart on Friday and were inside the Fort Lauderdale airport when gunshots were fired. At least three different people confirmed they were at the airport during the attack, but were so exhausted and emotionally drained that they declined to comment.

The shooting caused panic on Friday and a logjam Saturday as thousands of people tried to catch up with canceled flights. Some people waited up to five hours just to check in.

“Lines were horrible, horrible, horrible. We stood in line four hours just to get checked in,” said Dillard.

Security was more thorough than usual which also took more time.

“They individually checked each carry on. They were just extra cautious which I was thankful for and it made me feel much safer,” said Flowers.

Despite the delays, we’re told most people were incredibly patient. The reason for the wait weighed heavily on the minds of travelers.

“It instilled fear in a lot of people and we’re just happy to be safe home today,” said Michael Neimeieier of Chagrin Falls.