FORECAST | Mostly/Partly Cloudy Now, Wind & Rain Later

A cloudy Saturday morning leads to beautiful summer-like weather, before winds and showers take over the evening.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s. Clouds and peaks of sunshine are expected throughout the day; Thunderstorms, with heavy and strong winds, gusting upwards of 40 mph, are expected overnight.

Clouds will cover the skies Sunday morning, before afternoon showers.



70s, with diminishing chances of rain, are back in the forecast all week.

SUNDAY | Partly cloudy, with possible leftover storms early | Upper 70s

MONDAY | Rain likely from the remnants of Nate | Upper 70s

TUESDAY | Sun & cloud mix, with chance of leftover rain from Nate | Upper 70s

WEDNESDAY | Partly sunny & mild, with chance of showers | Low 70s

THURSDAY | Clouds & sun | Low 70s

FRIDAY | Partly cloudy & mild | Low/mid 70s

LINKS TO OTHER CHANNEL 3 WEATHER FEATURES

*Latest Weather News

*Day 7 Forecast

*Radars

*Closings & Delays

*Weather Alerts

*Weather Features & Education

*Earth & Space News

*Environment News

*Request the W.A.M.

*Location Search

Follow Channel 3 Weather on Twitter @wkycweather and Facebook .

Get involved with the weather conversation using #3Weather on Twitter.

#3Weather Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV