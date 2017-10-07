FORECAST | Mostly/Partly Cloudy Now, Wind & Rain Later

A cloudy Saturday morning leads to beautiful summer-like weather, before winds and showers take over the evening.
Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s. Clouds and peaks of sunshine are expected throughout the day; Thunderstorms, with heavy and strong winds, gusting upwards of 40 mph, are expected overnight.
Clouds will cover the skies Sunday morning, before afternoon showers.
70s, with diminishing chances of rain, are back in the forecast all week.
SUNDAY | Partly cloudy, with possible leftover storms early | Upper 70s
MONDAY | Rain likely from the remnants of Nate | Upper 70s
TUESDAY | Sun & cloud mix, with chance of leftover rain from Nate | Upper 70s
WEDNESDAY | Partly sunny & mild, with chance of showers | Low 70s
THURSDAY | Clouds & sun | Low 70s
FRIDAY | Partly cloudy & mild | Low/mid 70s
