Former Lake Erie College coach violated school policy

Jeff Horrocks, 32, was hired as the head football coach at Lake Erie College in Painesville on December 29th but resigned earlier this week. As WKYC's Andrew Horansky found out, the school believes his behavior last weekend was “a violation of code” and that may have forced his resignation.

WKYC 4:08 PM. EST February 09, 2017

