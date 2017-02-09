Former Lake Erie College coach violated school policy
Jeff Horrocks, 32, was hired as the head football coach at Lake Erie College in Painesville on December 29th but resigned earlier this week. As WKYC's Andrew Horansky found out, the school believes his behavior last weekend was “a violation of code” and that may have forced his resignation.
February 09, 2017
