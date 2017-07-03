HIV positive ex-school aide accused of sexually assaulting boys, investigators say

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A former school aide and track coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting several male students, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office. And officials say he admitted to being HIV positive.

Carlos Bell, 30, was arrested Friday, June 30 in connection with the production of child pornography and three counts of second-degree assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation began in December after they received a tip of possible inappropriate behavior with a student while he was coaching track at La Plata High School.

Bell, who was an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, was immediately removed from the school and was barred from coaching.

Detectives then searched Bell’s work computer but did not find anything suspicious. However, when they searched his home computer they found data linking him to the production of child pornography.

According to investigators, Bell sexually abused several males on school property, his home and possibly at other locations.

Officials said Bell later admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate his statement. As of now, investigators are not aware that any victims have contracted HIV and they will be offering testing.

Bell is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Officials say additional charges are forthcoming.

Investigators believe that there could be additional victims. They are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Bell to talk with their children about this matter.

With the assistance of the FBI, a special telephone number has been established for anyone with concerns about their children relating to this case. That phone number is 1-800-CALL-FBI. The investigation is ongoing.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Learn more at the CCSO’s website.

© 2017 WUSA-TV