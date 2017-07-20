Former Ohio congressman Ralph Regula dies, served 18 terms

(Photo: wikipedia)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio congressman elected to 18 terms in the U.S. House has died.



Family members say former Republican Rep. Ralph Regula died Wednesday. He was 92.



Regula represented Canton and northeastern Ohio for 36 years before retiring in 2008. At the time he was dean of Ohio's congressional delegation and a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.



Regula's moderate views on federal spending and social programs sometimes put him at odds with conservatives in party leadership during his later years in office.



He was a key player in creating the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio and helping pass new user fees for national parks to provide money to improve facilities.



Regula and his wife, Mary, also were instrumental in establishing the National First Ladies' Library in Canton.

