WKYC
Close

'Free ride' offered at The University of Akron thanks to new bike share program

Amani Abraham, WKYC 5:19 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

AKRON - There are several new residents at the University of Akron. 
 
The university has teamed up with the Knight Foundation to launch a new bike share program
 
The 20 fire engine red bikes are now available to students on campus to encourage community exploration.
Anyone with a valid university ID (ZIP Card) can sign out and use one of the bikes located near the Student Recreation Center and Simmons Hall.
 
The program was made possible by a grant from the Knight Foundation. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories