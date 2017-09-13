AKRON - There are several new residents at the University of Akron.

The university has teamed up with the Knight Foundation to launch a new bike share program

The 20 fire engine red bikes are now available to students on campus to encourage community exploration.

How do you a get a 'free ride' at @uakron? Check out the new program at UA thanks to a grant from the @knightfdn. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/65hiceoXe9 — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) September 13, 2017

Anyone with a valid university ID (ZIP Card) can sign out and use one of the bikes located near the Student Recreation Center and Simmons Hall.

The program was made possible by a grant from the Knight Foundation.

