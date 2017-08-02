From iPhone cases that can burn to customers burned by the airlines getting their day in court.

CLEVELAND - Battle of the Shrinking Seats.

For those who think it's too cramped in the coach section of the plane, the courts are trying to give us a leg up…. If you will.

A group called Flyers Rights, filed a petition with the Federal Aviation Administration to enact seat size standards. They’re arguing that the ever-shrinking seats are a safety risk if passengers have to evacuate, and a health risk for people who have Deep Vein Thrombosis.

The FAA basically told them go fly a kite, saying airlines already have to prove they can get everyone off a plane in 90 seconds in an emergency, and that its seating policies are based on that.

Well that advocacy group wasn't giving up so easy, filing a lawsuit, demanding the agency consider its petition

The Courts agreed, calling this the case of the “incredible shrinking airline seat”, and ruling that the FAA was blowing a lot of hot air when it came to their so-called evacuation tests.

The FAA has six months to back up its argument that it shouldn't regulate seat size. And it has 60 days to appeal the decision.

Since Congress deregulated the airline industry in 1978, the average distance between rows has dropped from 35 inches to 31 inches, with some airlines flying with as few as 28 inches between rows.

Bling with a Zing

You've heard of exploding cell phones or cheap chargers starting fires. Well now there's cell cases causing burns.

Mix Bin, which makes liquid glitter smartphone cases for iPhone, has recalled more than 263-thousand of them because they can cause chemical burns. The recall impacts cases sold for the iPhone 6, 6S and 7.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 24 injuries reported, including one from a consumer who said they were permanently scarred from a chemical burn.

MixBin is offering refunds through a special recall website. But you have to provide a picture of the case.

Here’s how to get your refund: https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/

School Daze

Credit Report website Wallet Hub did a study of the states with the best and worst student loan debt problems. And guess who came in Number 1? Ohio.

They compared the states among 10 key metrics; from average student debt, to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34, to share of students with past-due loan balances.

The good news is our students don't owe the most money. That honor goes to New Hampshire, where the average student debt is $36,000. In Ohio, the average is $30,000. Utah fares the best, with the average student at $18,000.

With a lot of students preparing to enter college and thinking about how they are going to pay, we are here to help. Next Monday, I’m giving you a cheat sheet on the different options for getting loans.

© 2017 WKYC-TV