From reducing bad marks from Medical Debt to Amazon upping the ante in delivery times

I thought I was the cool kid on the block because I had Amazon Prime. I get all my stuff delivered in two days. Well that's old school so to speak. Now you can get it in minutes.

Amazon has introduced "instant pickup" near five college campuses, and one of them is Columbus Ohio.

Prime and Prime Student members (who get a subscription at 50% off) can choose from hundreds of items on the mobile app like snacks, drinks and school supplies. Then they can pick them up at a nearby Amazon locker within minutes. There are also lockers near campuses in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Berkeley, California, with more spots planned.

But I can't believe I didn't know this. Amazon also has lockers for same day and one day delivery in 5,000 cities and towns including here in Cleveland.

To find a location near you, click here.

Musical Chairs

Picking up a package from Amazon is now quicker than Elite Fliers can board a Southwest plane these days.

If you’re not familiar with their boarding process, on Southwest you don't get a seat number, just a boarding group--A, B or C. You pick your seat once you're on the plane.

But if you're an Elite Flier you get priority boarding, which is obviously a big deal because then you don't get stuck in the dreaded middle seat. Unfortunately for them a computer glitch was sticking them in the B, even C boarding groups…meaning they got some of the worst seats on the plane.

Southwest said it's working to resolve the issue. But that hasn’t been so easy. It’s been more than 24 hours since the seating snafu. Some fliers have been slighted more than once during this time.



You know what's even harder to resolve? Problems with debt. Do you know the number one reason people file for bankruptcy is because of Medical Debt?

And according to the Coonsumer Financial Protection Bureau, it's damaged the credit of around 43 million people. And I'm not just talking about the uninsured.

It happens because of billing mix-ups and high debt-to-income ratios. If this is you, here’s what you need to do.

1.Look at your credit report

Errors are common. The two most common mistakes? Your credit file is connected with someone else's who has a similar name or a false lien was filed against you. You start by disputing those mistakes with the three credit bureaus.

If you have a fee dispute with a provider and they reported it, call the State Insurance Department and or the American Medical Association. They can intervene on your behalf.

If all else fails, go to small claims court. You'll pay a filing fee but it is recoverable if you win.

That's really best used as a tactic to call the other party's bluff and get them to remove the bad mark on your credit.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now accepting complaints if you’re having trouble making headway with Experian, Equifax or TransUnion over errors on your credit report.

Click here, to file.

Ohio Department of Insurance

And that's One For The Money.

