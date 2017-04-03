Fugitive of the Week: Jevonte Walker

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jevonte Walker.

Walker is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department for aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability. He is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for various parole violations. On March 12 of this year, Walker allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was sitting in her car. He then fled in a silver car.

Walker is a 26 year old black male standing approximately 5’08” and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Walker also has numerous tattoos on his neck and face. Walker is believed to be hiding in the Akron area.

If you have any information in reference to Jevonte Walker, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.



